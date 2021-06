Why Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers “Jumped In Headfirst” Into Their Engagement

In her recent cover story for Shape.com, the actress explained the couple’s pandemic love story. “We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” she said without details on the “sticky bits.” After forcing herself to be comfortable alone with her dog during the lockdown, Woodley’s relationship with the Green Bay Packers quarterback added to her learning curve. “Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone — because it's a pandemic and you can't just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends — taught us a lot about each other very quickly,” she added.