There’s So Much More Shadow & Bone On The Way

Shadow and Bone is set in the fantastical kingdom of Ravka, which is facing multiple wars. Ravka’s military is divided between the First Army (regular soldiers) and the Second Army — a unit of powerful, witch-like people called “Grisha.” First Army member Alina Starvkov (Jessie Mei Li) , realizes she is much more than a common mapmaker. In fact, she could be the key to bringing down The Fold, a mysterious supernatural shadow barrier that cuts the country in half and is filled with dangerous monsters. The story only gets more complicated from there and is filled to the brim with crisscrossing storylines and colorful characters. And at the end, we are left with a major cliffhanger that Heisserer had told Variety before the show aired that was his way to "[dare] Netflix not to renew us."