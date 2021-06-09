A Guide To The Cast Of Netflix’s “Awake”

You don't have to lose sleep wondering where you've seen the actors in the Awake cast before. We're going to jog your memory. Unfortunately, you still may have nightmares on account of all the gore, loud violence, and the vivid descriptions of all the ways the human body degrades as a result of sleep deprivation. For that, I can only recommend watching Hollywood's next insomnia-themed thriller as early in the day as possible.
Awake follows an ex-soldier, Jill (Gina Rodriguez) and her two children, Noah (Lucius Hoyos) and Matilda (Ariana Greenblatt) as they experience a mysterious event that leaves the world with no electricity, no working cars, and almost no one able to sleep. At all. There's only two known people who can sleep and one of them is Matilda. Naturally, the military and scientific researchers are after her in their search for answers.
In their journey, Jill and her family come across a variety of suspicious characters, all trying to survive in a world where suddenly nothing makes sense.
There are no ending spoilers here, but keep reading to find out more about the stars of Awake, including just why that semi-creepy pastor looks and sounds so familiar.