Gina Rodriguez is excited to say bienvenida to Disney's first Latina princess. The Jane the Virgin star teased an image of the latest addition to Disney's royal court on Instagram Monday. Princess Elena of Avalor is set to make her debut later this summer.
Rodriguez shared her support for Princess Elena's animated Disney Channel show as a part of her #MovementMondays initiative. In April, Rodriguez explained the importance of supporting actors of color facing discrimination in the industry. "I don’t want to feel like we’re nowhere — because that isn’t even the truth! We’re everywhere, and what I mean by we is the Latino community. And I have recently branched out to all the other diverse communities," Rodriguez told Refinery29.
#MovementMondays Elena of Avalor, the first Latina Disney Princess. I have so many incredible friends who have been a part of this project and together we can make sure it has a long lasting life on screen! Here are some of the amazing actors involved @aimeecarrero @jennaortega @iamjorgediaz @jaimecamil @ivonnecollofficial and many more! Very excited for this project! And feeling really blessed the Latino community has a princess for our little ladies all over the globe! (A fierce, strong and intelligent princess 😉)
This Monday the actress posted an Instagram supporting the animated Disney series, which will follow Princess Elena and her family. "Feeling really blessed the Latino community has a princess for our little ladies all over the globe! (A fierce, strong and intelligent princess)," she captioned the pic. Rodriguez shouted out actors voicing the series' lead roles: Elena will be voiced by Aimee Carrero, and Chris Parnell, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Carlos Alazraqui will round out the cast. Jenna Ortega, 13, who plays the younger version of Rodriguez's character on Jane the Virgin, is also a lead in the Disney show.
Watch a short tease of Elena's new series, below.
