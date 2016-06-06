#MovementMondays Elena of Avalor, the first Latina Disney Princess. I have so many incredible friends who have been a part of this project and together we can make sure it has a long lasting life on screen! Here are some of the amazing actors involved @aimeecarrero @jennaortega @iamjorgediaz @jaimecamil @ivonnecollofficial and many more! Very excited for this project! And feeling really blessed the Latino community has a princess for our little ladies all over the globe! (A fierce, strong and intelligent princess 😉)

