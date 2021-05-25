We Have A Lot Of Questions About What Martha Stewart Was Like As A Babysitter

Martha Stewart — a timeless pioneer of food and friendship with Snoop Dogg — is once again getting the recognition she deserves. After a flawless year full of smokey eye selfies and raising peacocks, the original influencer is coming to Netflix.
After a "bake-off" for the rights to her documentary, Netflix landed the coveted deal of telling Stewart's life story last week. There are not many confirmed details about the project; however, the documentary's official logline reads: "An untitled documentary feature about the life and times of Martha Stewart."
While we are eagerly awaiting a teaser trailer to get an idea of what parts of Stewart's life will become the center of the documentary, there are a few things we would love to know more about. (Netflix, are you listening?) First, we need to know about her early years going from a babysitter for famed New York Yankees players Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra to a teen model, before becoming an international business tycoon. Legend has it that some of her earliest party-planning gigs were for Mantle and Berra's kids.
More than likely, the documentary will also touch on Stewart's insider trading charges and brief jail sentence in 2004. This was already featured in another project put out nearly 20 years ago in 2003. Prior to being convicted, a biographical drama called Martha, Inc.: The Story of Martha Stewart focused primarily on her professional endeavors and criminal charges. However, it was released before she was formally convicted.
Despite the myriad of international headlines for her conviction, Stewart came back in a major way. She published a series of books, returned to television, and became besties with Snoop Dogg in what can only be described as America's most iconic friendship.
The documentary is in good hands, though: it will be directed by Oscar-nominated R.J. Cutler who is known most recently for Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. According to Variety, Cutler has been shopping the idea around for some time. But there hasn't been an official announcement about a release date, and Stewart hasn't spoken publicly about the project. Based on her Instagram, it looks as though she is enjoying driving around in her new Mercedes-Benz right about now. (Obviously.)