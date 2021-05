TikTok Users Really Don’t Like The New Text-To-Speech Voice

Many TikTok features are built for short-term virality , but the popular text-to-speech effect has been going strong since its rollout in December. But now, users are furious that the calming, Siri-like voice that nursed us through the first half of 2021 has been replaced by a new, much more upbeat alternative — which has already been likened to the voice of a Barbie doll or a Karen. Many have complained that the updated effect makes their TikToks sound like Grammarly ads