There's a lot about real estate in 2021 that will make a person's stomach turn, but, in this case, it isn't the price-tag (though at $1.3 million, it's not exactly a bargain). Far more disturbing are the taxidermied baboons, crocodiles, cheetah, giraffe, wolf, lion, otters, and grizzly bear. This property won't make you think about a relaxing retreat away from the hustle and bustle of your life. Instead, it will send you into a spiral, imagining being held hostage by whatever maniac owns this place, convinced that they probably have a taxidermied human or two that they put in a closet for the listing photos. Even if that's not true, just picture being asked to sit on one of the grotesque elephant foot bar stools underneath a troop of long-dead monkeys suspended on a large branch. Their faces, set in a soundless squawk, peer down at you, begging to be released from this tacky and despicable purgatory. Nearly everything you would usually get excited about in a home is ruined by the appearance of death: The pool table is covered in zebra skin and set up next to an elephant tusk; the sunroom features a coffee table designed around a hippo's head; the fireplace in the master suite is obscured by the absolutely massive skull of an unidentifiable creature.