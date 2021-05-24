But what about the few interior photos that don't include murdered animals? Surely, there's the potential for an uptick of good old fashioned escapism for those few spots in this mansion of terrors. Turns out, no — those nooks and crannies are also a total and complete horror show. One of the closets contains a large collection of stuffed animals — and not the kind of stuffed animals that are wedged into the rest of the home. This is an entire wall of shelves filled with white teddy bears wearing various green and red festive accessories like snow flake-adorned mittens, marching band uniforms, and Santa hats. Perhaps the home's monstrous owner sprinkles these teddies amongst their more realistic but equally eerie friends around the holidays, or maybe they just like to have this prison of toys to make them feel powerful — honestly, either scenario tracks. Other non-animal-related, but creepy nonetheless, items scattered throughout this home include a see-through toilet seat and lid (because everyone wishes they could see in more detail what's inside the toilet); a toilet paper holder that's shaped like a gnome holding its nose and is situated between another toilet and an alligator's head; a large cardboard box simply labeled "muzzle"; a collection of several crockpots; and a refrigerator that's so big it looks like it could hold a human body.