Justin Bieber Just Shaved His Head For Summer

Chalk it up to the California heat or the metaphorical heat from critics of his ill-advised locs, but Justin Bieber is heading into summer with a fresh new look: The "Peaches" singer just shaved off all his hair.
Bieber posted a low-key selfie to Instagram on Sunday revealing his newly-shorn buzzcut while dining al fresco with his wife, Hailey Bieber. Justin's dirty-blonde hair, most recently styled in locs, is now completely gone, shaved clean and short — and fans are already voicing their support for this much less controversial hair choice.
"Summer time," Reese Witherspoon commented on Bieber's post. Hailey herself endorsed her husband's haircut with a smiley-face emoji — though whether she's actually a fan of the buzzed look or, like many of Justin's fans and Instagram followers, just happy to see the twists go, we may never know.