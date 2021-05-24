Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Make A Case For Matching Couples Nail Art

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attended the Billboard Music Awards last night showing off another shared beauty affinity, in addition to their mutual love of tattoos: nail art. The actress and her rapper boyfriend, whose real name is Colson Baker, walked the red carpet in coordinating manicures courtesy of celebrity nail artist and Nails of LA founder, Brittney Boyce.
In an email to Refinery29 breaking down the design process, Boyce explained that she focused on creating complementary art rather than matchy-matchy. "For Machine Gun Kelly, we knew we wanted to play with a black and white checker design, but we wanted to make it edgy and trippy," Boyce said. "We gave it an abstract twist that went with his entire abstract ensemble, including his black tongue." Boyce also gave Baker an almond-shaped pinky nail, while the rest of his tips remained short and square.
For Fox, Boyce created a two-toned French tip using black and white polishes on a milky nude base. "We wanted to keep her nails minimal but still complementary to Machine Gun Kelly," Boyce explained. Fox's finished look is right on trend with the colorful French tip wave, which replaces standard white with alternate shades and patterns. The couple stopped short of matching black tongues (Fox left that all to MGK), but the nail-art choices made a strong case for coordinating manis with your S.O.