There’s A Very Distracting (& Confusing) Cameo In Zack Snyder’s New Zombie Movie

In the world of the movie, during a segment called “Quarantine: Truth or Scare” (which, coming out of the last year, hits a little too close to home), Spicer and Brazile go back and forth about what to do about the refugee camp on the outskirts of Vegas. The government has kept these citizens confined to this area, fearful that they might be infected with the zombie virus, too. But now that the president has decided to launch a missile at the city, wiping out all the zombies, no one knows what to do with the remaining humans just outside. There’s talk of relocation, but the government is iffy about it. These people could be infected, but there's no actual proof that they carry the virus. While Brazile argues that the U.S.'s flimsy methods of testing for who could carry the virus could lead to civil rights abuses, Spicer's POV in the brief segment, seems to be that blindly bombing Vegas is just like "testing nukes in the Nevada desert."