A Guide To Army Of The Dead‘s Zombie Heist Crew — & Its Last Minute Swap

So in the group goes, lead by Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward who is far too familiar with zombies: he was in Las Vegas before and had to kill his wife after she became a zombie. He’s also not the only one who’s dealt with the undead. His assembled team is absolutely massive and includes all the usual heist suspects, from a safecracker, to a sharp shooter, a mechanic, and a pilot to get the team out safely after they’ve retrieved the money.