Your Horoscope This Week: May 23, 2021

The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius midweek might have us wondering why we’ve spent so much time getting in our own way and how we plan on taking what we’ve learned into wider, more open spaces. Of course, with Saturn squaring Uranus, what we want to act on and what we get to act on are vastly different things. Meanwhile, another square concerning the stars of Pisces — this time between Mercury and Neptune — will be in full force between May 25 and June 9th due to Mercury retrograde. An aspect that can bring with it a great deal of confusion and uncertainty, it’s an excellent time to lay low or take a big step back to survey the scene. In fact, those of us particularly affected by this Mercury transit (Geminis, Sagittarians, Pisces, Virgos) might do well to embrace whatever limitations find us, and work with them rather than against them.