While Halston occasionally nods to its hero’s possible self doubt, it also heavily leans on his bubbling bravado for its flashier moments. Halston is also shown to be someone who bets $50,000 on their own unconventional perfume idea and builds a design house from nothing. This is someone who believes in themselves. If Halston wants us to truly imagine someone this ambitious would let their life’s work flounder as it does over Halston’s five episodes, it needs to deeply invest in the darkest parts of his emotional world. We need to hear Halston spill the specific needling details of his inner monologue to a loved one — beyond the basic and rushed “Versailles” car conversation— or know more about who Halston was before life as a monymous trendsetter. Even flashbacks to Halston’s childhood, during which he witnessed his mother’s continued abuse by his father, are intended to explain his dedication to beauty as a salve for all things — not his current emotional predicaments.

