After almost seven years of marriage, comedian John Mulaney and his wife Anna Marie Tendler have revealed that they have decided to officially part ways.
Sources shared with Page Six that the Hollywood couple is currently in the process of filing for divorce. The choice to end the marriage seems to have been initiated by the Big Mouth actor; in a statement shared by her spokesperson, Tendler shared that she is "devastated" by her husband's decision to end things.
“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in the statement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”
Mulaney and Tendler got married in 2014 and have been together through the star's career highs and lows, like his many Saturday Night Live hosting gigs and even his recent stay in a rehabilitation facility to address a longterm struggle with substance abuse. However, sources say that Mulaney asked for a divorce three months ago. A spokesman close to the actor confirmed that the separation is happening, stating that Mulaney's current focus is on his recovery and his career.
Part of that focus will be on his upcoming comedy tour, “John Mulaney: From Scratch." The show, part of a residency at Manhattan’s City Winery, will see Mulaney taking the stage for the first time after his 60 day stay in a facility to for alcohol and cocaine addiction. Mulaney's heavy workload also includes his ongoing gig as a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, his role on Netflix's Big Mouth, and a part in new Disney Plus project Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.