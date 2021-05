Mulaney and Tendler got married in 2014 and have been together through the star's career highs and lows, like his many Saturday Night Live hosting gigs and even his recent stay in a rehabilitation facility to address a longterm struggle with substance abuse. However, sources say that Mulaney asked for a divorce three months ago. A spokesman close to the actor confirmed that the separation is happening, stating that Mulaney's current focus is on his recovery and his career.