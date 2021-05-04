We Created Hollywood’s New Inclusion Rider — Here’s Why It’s Just The Beginning

People in entertainment ask for riders to be added to their contracts all the time. It’s basically an addendum to the contract asking for certain provisions. Someone might ask for certain food on set. Others might ask for cruelty-free makeup for the cast. The Inclusion Rider asks for the production to consider diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in its hiring practices. It is a flexible template that can be tailored to fit the various ways that productions differ, from locations and storylines to budget and size of production, for example. Although it’s flexible, there are four essential elements for successful use of the Rider: 1) deepen and diversify hiring pools, 2) set benchmarks for improving diversity of representation through hiring qualified people, 3) collect, measure and report data about representation, and 4) adopt accountability measures that contribute to improving representation moving forward.