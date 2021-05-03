With April showers now behind us, it’s time we finally break out our spring outfits that don’t solely consist of trench coats and Wellies. Now that sunny days and above-60s temperatures are here to stay, our clothing options become infinitely more fun. Cut-outs, short hems, and look-at-me colors are big trends this season, which is perfect timing now that so many of us are vaxxed and we’re seeing more people in a day than just our reflection in the bathroom mirror. As jeans become jorts, sleeves become optional, and midriffs become visible, we’re here to take advantage of our springtime entrée back into the world.
For all the outdoor dinners, park picnics, day trips, and more that you’ll be participating in as spring turns to summer, let us supply you with a bevy of warm-weather outfit ideas. From Sporty Spice-inspired workout dresses worn with pastel-colored outerwear to scarfs tied as tops and paired with patchwork jeans — the outfit dump ahead has a little bit of everything you need clothing-wise to have a spring season worth remembering. (Picnic essentials not included, but highly recommended.)