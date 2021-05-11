R29’s Global Editor-In-Chief Gets Candid With Symone Sanders

If we show up as ourselves, if we bring our full selves to work every single day, it will one day become commonplace. I have the privilege of working for a trailblazing woman, the first Vice President of the United States who is a woman, who is a woman of color, who is a Black woman, and she inspires me on days where I don't feel confident. I look at [the other Black women working in the White House]. I look at the communications team that I work on — a whole women’s communication team. Some days you wonder if you are enough, and I am here to tell you that, ladies, we absolutely are enough. And there are so many examples. So many people who worked very hard so we can have the opportunity before us right now. And we do them a disservice, we do people we work with a disservice and we do ourselves a disservice when we don’t show up as ourselves everyday.