This past weekend, Amanda Seyfried wowed on the Oscars red carpet (and competed in the Best Supporting Actress race). This week you’ll find her in a very different situation: terrified in Netflix’s newest movie. Seyfriend leads Things Heard and Seen, a psychological horror film about a married woman named Catherine Claire, who starts to believe something supernatural is afoot in her new home. The Nevers’ James Norton and Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer also star.
For those looking to sleep through the night, Netflix has two very different offerings premiering on Friday, April 30. First, there’s Pet Stars, a reality show about pet influencer management (welcome to the 2020s!); secondly, you can stream sexy-deadly Spanish drama The Innocent. Earlier this week, the platform debuted the hotly-publicized anime Yasuke, along with a sleep guide and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.