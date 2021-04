New Music To Know: It’s All About The Message

We all love an ear worm that feels as good as it sounds , but every now and then, you need the vibes served with a side of substance. If your playlist is in need of some weighty material that still bangs , you're in luck — this week's installment of New Music Fridays is all about music with a message. The new drops cover a bevy of important subjects like toxic masculinity, capitalism, community, and self-love, so you can elevate your consciousness and jam at the same time. We got you.