To understand the finale’s many amplifier twists, we need to go back to Shadow and Bone season 1’s penultimate episode, “The Unsea.” In the first half of the chapter, Alina and her childhood friend/love interest Malyen “Mal” Oretsev (Archie Renaux) race to find Morozova's Stag, a long-mythologized animal, before Kirigan. As viewers learn earlier in the series, body parts from animals like The Stag can be used as amplifiers to increase a Grisha’s powers. It is believed that the Grisha who kills the magical animal in question is the only one who can utilize the amplifier. The Stag’s antlers are suspected to be the most powerful would-be amplifiers in the world.

