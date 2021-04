DMX’s Family Addresses Rumors About The Late Rapper In New Official Statement

DMX (real name Earl Simmons) died on Friday April 9 after spending a week in a New York intensive care unit. The rapper was in a coma for several days when he was admitted to the facility, suffering a heart attack that led him to remain in a comatose state and on life support until his passing. Simmons’ death reverberated within the hip hop community but also all over the world; people from everywhere began sharing their own random anecdotes of unique and unforgettable chance meetings with the hip hop icon over the years.