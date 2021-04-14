DMX’s Family Addresses Rumors About The Late Rapper In New Official Statement

In the wake of DMX’s tragic passing last week, his family is speaking out to clear up some misunderstandings around the plans for his estate and his memorial service.
DMX (real name Earl Simmons) died on Friday April 9 after spending a week in a New York intensive care unit. The rapper was in a coma for several days when he was admitted to the facility, suffering a heart attack that led him to remain in a comatose state and on life support until his passing. Simmons’ death reverberated within the hip hop community but also all over the world; people from everywhere began sharing their own random anecdotes of unique and unforgettable chance meetings with the hip hop icon over the years.
As the conversation around Simmons' impact on music and his longtime struggle with substance abuse continued, false information about his family's plans also began to spread. Several people allegedly claimed that they were raising money to fund his funeral and purchase ownership of his expansive masters via merchandise sales and GoFundMe pages — efforts that Simmons’ family are condemning in a new official statement.
“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up,” reads the statement from the Simmons. “No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”
At this time, nothing is known about whether the Simmons family will choose to hold a public event honoring the later rapper, but it’s almost guaranteed that there will be a number of special tributes taking place in the coming weeks and months. As a legend in the hip hop world and a beloved pop culture figure, Simmons will get his flowers one way or the other.