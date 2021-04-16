For just a few moments, Made For Love suggests a happy ending is ahead in “Let’s Meet.” After a fraught conversation in a gas station diner, Hazel and Byron both sign their divorce papers. At this point Hazel knows more about Byron (or, well, Greg) than she did ever during their 10-year relationship. Byron is from Montana, his estranged father is a mailman, Byron’s mother and brother left during his childhood, and Byron has since had to pay his mystery sibling hush money to maintain the Gogol charade. Byron is also apparently so turned on by truth telling he can orgasm from it. Hazel is not charmed by this new side of Byron and refuses to go back to The Hub with him — even when he reveals that her dad has terminal pancreatic cancer. Byron offers to help save Herb if Hazel agrees to come “home.”

