Well, Travis Barker Got Himself A “Kourtney” Tattoo

Things seem to be going well between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Two months after making their relationship status Instagram official, we have an important Friday update: Barker just went and got himself a "Kourtney" tattoo.
To celebrate her boyfriend's very permanent tribute, Kardashian posted a photo of Barker's fresh piece to her Instagram feed. Across the musician's chest, "Kourtney" is seen inked in a large cursive-script font overlaying his existing body art. For her part, Kardashian included her hand in the closeup image of the tattoo, showing off another manicure with romantic undertones: red French tips with cherry hearts.
In addition to the grid post, Kardashian gave Barker a shoutout on her Instagram Stories, telling fans that the former Blink-182 drummer sometimes braids her hair. While nobody can say for sure what will happen next with this relationship, its trajectory sure is sweet.