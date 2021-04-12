I’m A Celebrity Sommelier & This Is What My Beauty Routine Looks Like In A Week

5:30 p.m.: I get home and it's time for dinner. Tonight, we’re roasting a chicken. The recipe changes a bit every time, but generally involves an organic, pasture-raised bird that we rinse and pat dry before salting heavily and adding a bunch of herbs, as well as garlic, shallots, potatoes, tomatoes, a bit of butter, and anything else in the fridge that roasts well. Let it hang out at 400 degrees for about an hour and then, when it's resting, drizzle a bit of great quality vinegar which adds a touch of acidity and marvelous balance. (Don't forget to eat the chicken oysters while you're carving the bird; they're the best part!) Then you can use the carcass for bone broth by adding it to a large pot with roughly cut carrots, onions, celery, fennel, ginger, and herbs, covering everything with cold water, and turning on low heat overnight. In the morning, voilà, bone broth for the week — which we all know is great for hair, skin, and nails.