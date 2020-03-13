5 Cocoa Butter Lotions — Because The Ashiness Is Real

Between the chilly weather and near-constant hand washing, you might be experiencing dry skin like never before. If your legs and arms are looking more grey than flesh-toned these days, then it's time to pull out the big guns: cocoa butter.
According to dermatologist Hadley King, MD, cocoa butter is rich in fatty acids, which help thoroughly nourish parched, cracked, and ashy skin. "It's also high in antioxidants, meaning that it can help fight off free-radical damage to the skin," she says. "And it has anti-inflammatory properties as well."
Those benefits, combined with other supremely hydrating ingredients, make for for soft, supple skin that smells like the vacation you wish you could take right now. We rounded up our favorite cocoa-butter body lotions — from the drugstore tub we know and love to a natural, spill-proof stick — ahead.
