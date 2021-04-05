Saweetie & Quavo Speak Out About Elevator Physical Altercation Caught On Video

Former couple and rappers Saweetie and Quavo have broken their silence about an alarming 2020 video of a physical dispute between them in an elevator.
"This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on," Saweetie told TMZ on April 1 after the video started circulating around the internet.
Quavo followed up with his own separate statement later that day, claiming that he's never "physically abused" his ex-girlfriend. "We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," his statement to People read. "I haven't physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."
The minute-and-a-half-long surveillance footage takes place at an apartment complex in North Hollywood where Saweetie lived. In the video, the two physically confront each other and have an altercation while trying to grab an orange Call of Duty case.
The week before video surfaced, Saweetie said that she and Quavo had broken up, and seemed to allude that it had something to do with her former partner's infidelity.
"I'm single. I've endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character," she tweeted. "Presents don't band aid scars and the love isn't real when the intimacy is given to other women."
She added: "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽."
A few hours later, Quavo responded to Saweetie's tweets, writing, "You are not the woman I thought you were."
"I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time," the Migos member wrote. "I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."
"I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best," he added.
Refinery29 reached out to Saweetie and Quavo for comment.
f you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.