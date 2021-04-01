Make Like Beyoncé & Dip Your Fingernails In Gold

Less than two weeks into spring, and we already know there will be no shortage of manicure inspiration this season. From Hailee Steinfeld's sexy, minimalist nude nails to Kylie Jenner's colorful '70s-inspired acrylics, celebrities and influencers have been experimenting with fresh and creative ways to customize their nail art — but Beyoncé's latest gold-dipped manicure takes the entire cake.
The star debuted an almond-shaped French manicure finished off with metallic bronze tips yesterday as the final slide of an Instagram carousel post. The rest of the photos show Beyoncé stunning in a double-denim ensemble punctuated by piles of luxe accessories, like a cream-and-gold belt and chunky diamond-pendant necklace, not to mention that highly-covetable Chanel camera bag.
As per usual, Beyoncé left the gallery cryptic and caption-free, but that didn't stop the world from noticing the nails. "So you just gone dip ya fingers in gold like that?!?" wrote one fan in the comments. This is Beyoncé we're talking about here — of course she is.