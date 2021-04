Hysterical Addresses An Urgent, Unspoken Danger For Women Comedians

In her stand-up, Rachel Feinstein jokes that no one cares about comedians on the road, which is why clubs will send “any sex offender to get us from the airport.” The bit, which shows up in Hysterical, has her recounting a conversation she had with a driver in Alabama who told her she’s the “first Jewish” he had ever met. “Which, I guess, is better than being his last Jewish,” she says. The crowd roars with laughter, but the dangers of the road are very real. Especially, when women are opening for men. “It’s tricky,” Feinstein tells the camera, “because when somebody asks you out on the road you don’t know why. Does this guy really respect my act or is he going to be strange and gross and lascivious all weekend?”