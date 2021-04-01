Hysterical Addresses An Urgent, Unspoken Danger For Women Comedians

Kirson believes that things are becoming safer for women stand-ups on the road. “Most of us are put up in hotels,” she says over email. “They will usually have the manager of the club pick us up and drive us home.” But there are still things, she says, that comedy clubs should do to protect their performers like restricting green room access and keeping a closer eye on fans. “The audience members have too much access to us after the shows,” she writes. “It would be great if there was more security and they could stay with us until the crowd has left and/or we have left the premises.”