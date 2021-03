This New Sparkling Photo Of Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana Has Us Hyped

But though Stewart’s transformation into Diana is compelling and more than a little thrilling, there’s more to be excited here than just casting. For one thing, Spencer will be photographed by genius cinematographer Claire Mathon, best-known for her work in Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady On Fire . This means Princess Diana’s most intimate moments and decisions will be captured and retold through a woman's lens. And that’s not all: Jacqueline Durran, who designed the Oscar-winning costumes Greta Gerwig’s Little Women (among so many others favorites) will be in charge of recreating and perfecting some of Diana’s most iconic looks, while Radiohead’s Johnny Greenwood, responsible for Phantom Thread ’s perfect score (which I am listening to as I write this), will be composing original music for the film.