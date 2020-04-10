This wedding business becomes challenging when Jack’s difficult ex-girlfriend Amanda (Freida Pinto) arrives. Not only that, but a guy named Marc (Jack Farthing) who’s obsessed with Hayley has become ballistically drunk and emotional over his love for her, threatening to ruin the wedding if someone doesn’t stop him. And if all of that doesn’t sound stressful enough, Jack is reunited with Dina, The One Who Got Away (Olivia Munn). There's no way Jack gets out of this unscathed.