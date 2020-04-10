Netflix’s newest original rom-com has a trick up its sleeve, and you probably didn’t notice it in the trailer. Love Wedding Repeat has a semi-all-star cast and follows a guy named Jack (Sam Claflin) doing his best to make sure his sister Hayley (Eleanor Tomlinson) has the wedding of her dreams. But hold on, because it gets complicated.
This wedding business becomes challenging when Jack’s difficult ex-girlfriend Amanda (Freida Pinto) arrives. Not only that, but a guy named Marc (Jack Farthing) who’s obsessed with Hayley has become ballistically drunk and emotional over his love for her, threatening to ruin the wedding if someone doesn’t stop him. And if all of that doesn’t sound stressful enough, Jack is reunited with Dina, The One Who Got Away (Olivia Munn). There's no way Jack gets out of this unscathed.
Luckily, he has a few chances to try. Love Wedding Repeat presents a series of alternative versions of the same wedding day. In one of those versions, Jack just might give his sister the perfect wedding and get to be with the girl of his dreams.
If this sounds overwhelming to you, you’re definitely not alone. Let us break down all the various characters and who plays them.