Violet Grey’s Spring Box Gets You $800 Of Beauty Products At Over Half Off

If your skin-care routine clocks in at a formidable 11 on a scale of 1-10, then keep reading. Luxe beauty site Violet Grey is reprising its blockbuster box of top products, and dare we say, they've outdone themselves.
Today, the Los Angeles-based retailer has unveiled its spring Violet Box, which features $791 worth of best-of-the-best goods handpicked from the Violet Grey team. What's inside? Highly coveted brands including Augustinus Bader, Westman Atelier, Leonor Greyl, Koh Gen Do, and more. Retailing for $375, it's still quite a pretty penny to shell out on products — but if you were planning on spending that on a handful of hyper-luxe goods, may as well get a sweet deal while you're at it, right?
Past boxes have consistently sold out within 24 hours of hitting the website, so if you're ready to drop some cash (or split the cost among fellow beauty-loving friends), we suggest you act fast. Shop the box below, and peruse the à la carte products if you miss your chance on the epic bundle.
