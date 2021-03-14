Sephora’s Having A BIG Spring Sale — Here’s What We’re Buying

Two words we never tire of seeing: Sephora and sale. Starting April 9, Sephora’s Spring Savings Event will be unleashed for Rouge members — with access for VIB and Insiders following in the coming days. (Friendly reminder that the loyalty program is totally free to join!) As with previous sales: Rouge members can get 20% off purchases during the sale period; VIBs get 15% off; Insiders get 10% off with promo code OMGSPRING. Some limited exclusions apply: The Ordinary is not eligible for the sale; the promo can only be used on ONE Dyson item and FIVE Morphe items. That said, the code is valid for multiple uses on everything else all the way through April 19! Which makes this the best time to stock up on absolute favorites or to treat yourself to big-ticket gems you've been wish-listing for months. But, wait, there's more! During the same time, Sephora's in-house brand, Sephora Collection, will also be 30% off — a first for the beauty retailer. (FYI, these promotions cannot be combined.) Start revving those beauty cart engines now. And, in the meantime, take a gander at what we'll be carting below.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.