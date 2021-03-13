All The ’90s Stars Who Share Their Stories In Kid 90

Punky Brewster actor Soleil Moon Frye had no idea what she was filming when she started recording video of her friends' lives in the '90s. She just liked carrying her camera around. Looking back at the footage that would become her Hulu documentary Kid 90, Frye gives a rare glimpse inside teen Hollywood in the '90s. Some of the decade's biggest stars just totally being themselves.
"We weren't concerned about the internet," Frye said in the Kid 90 trailer. "We did the things that teenagers did we just happened to be in Hollywood." Frye's mountain of tapes went untouched for decades until she decided to watch them one day. "Really it was meant to be about everyone but me, but it ended up becoming this really deeply personal coming-of-age story that really changed my life forever," Frye added about the film, according to People magazine.
But the ensuing documentary does give plenty of screen time to Frye's famous friends — both in the throwback footage and in present day interviews of the stars reflecting back. These friends include actors from classic shows like Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 as well as hit '90s bands like House of Pain. It wasn't just a journey for Frye — it was for all the participants who got to relive this wild time in their lives through her unfiltered footage.