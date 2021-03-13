All The ’90s Stars Who Share Their Stories In Kid 90

But the ensuing documentary does give plenty of screen time to Frye's famous friends — both in the throwback footage and in present day interviews of the stars reflecting back. These friends include actors from classic shows like Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 as well as hit '90s bands like House of Pain. It wasn't just a journey for Frye — it was for all the participants who got to relive this wild time in their lives through her unfiltered footage.