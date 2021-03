Ryan Murphy Responds To Backlash From Naya Rivera’s Dad Over False Promises

On July 8, 2020, Rivera drowned while swimming in a Southern California lake during an outing with her son. Investigators believe Rivera may have died trying to save Josey from the water’s strong current. Following her tragic and untimely death, Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan released a statement paying tribute to Rivera and announced that they planned to create a college fund for Josey. “The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all,” the statement read.