Ryan Murphy Responds To Backlash From Naya Rivera’s Dad Over False Promises

Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy has responded to claims from the late Naya Rivera's father, George Rivera, that Murphy hasn't followed through on his commitment to set up college fund for the actress’ five-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.
On July 8, 2020, Rivera drowned while swimming in a Southern California lake during an outing with her son. Investigators believe Rivera may have died trying to save Josey from the water’s strong current. Following her tragic and untimely death, Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan released a statement paying tribute to Rivera and announced that they planned to create a college fund for Josey. “The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all,” the statement read.
However, on March 9, George took to Twitter to call out Murphy, saying he was about to "blow up" the narrative that the showrunner was helping his family. "Everyone needs to know what Ryan Murphy really did ... or didn’t do !!! I’m about to blow up this story .... and make sure he’s knows that I know ...." he wrote.
“When you are part of the Hollywood elite, some people treat others as they are ‘less than’,” George continued. “[They] vocalize a good game , but it’s as shallow as the sets on stage , that they create. Promises made in public, only to fade with time and excuses ... even in a unexplainable tragedy.”
Naya's father also claimed that Murphy's outrage at his daughter's death was "fake" and didn't even make a phone call to the family. And when a Twitter user asked if the college fund for Josey had been set up, George replied "Hahaaaa," suggesting that it had not.
Murphy took to Twitter to address the claims, saying that he and his collaborators have been in talks with her estate and plan on following through with their commitment. “Myself, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan have committed to create a college fund for Naya Rivera’s child Josey through the Naya Rivera Estate Trust,” Murphy wrote. “We have been in repeated conversations with the appropriate executors of her estate.”
It's worth noting that Murphy didn't address the other claims — that he didn't do any reaching out to the family, or anything beyond make his financial commitment. Whatever the reality, it might be a good time to make a phone call.
Refinery29 reached out to Murphy for additional comment.