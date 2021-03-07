Your Horoscope This Week: March 7, 2021



Our second week in March begins with a Capricorn moon that wants to walk us through the grief of a year spent reckoning with the COVID-19 pandemic, leading us toward some attainable goals and ambitious distractions. Don’t let the dreamy haze of Pisces season fool you: A fish might be difficult to spot beneath the waves, but they know exactly who they are and where they are going. If world events have continued to feed your sense of hopelessness and powerlessness, hold on. With Mars getting comfortable in Gemini and Mercury dragging himself out of his post-retrograde shadow, there’s more information on the way, and with that information comes a clearer sense of how to proceed. The more we surrender to the flow of time this week, the more likely we are to feel a part of it —rather than thwarted by it.