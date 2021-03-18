Armie Hammer Allegedly Raped & “Committed Other Acts of Violence” Against A Woman

Editor's Note: The following article includes details about abuse and sexual assault that may be triggering. Please proceed thoughtfully.
During a press conference in Los Angeles on March 18, a woman going by the name Effie alleged that actor Armie Hammer sexually assaulted her in 2017. The claim comes on the heels of serious allegations from various women that Hammer physically and emotionally abused them, which he has categorically denied.
"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles," said Effie, who was accompanied by her attorney, Gloria Allred. She alleged that Hammer slammed her head against a wall, which caused her to bruise her face, beat her feet with a riding crop, and "committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent. During those four hours, I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me. I thought he was going to kill me. Then [he] left with no concern for my well-being.”
"Even if a sexual partner agrees to sexual activities, she has the right at any point to withdraw her consent," said Allred.
The woman, who chose to keep her identity private but according to Allred, is a "24-year-old woman who lives in Europe.” She said she first met Hammer over Facebook in 2016 when she was 20 years old, and their correspondence lasted on-and-off until 2020. During the course of their relationship, she claimed that Hammer's "manipulation tactics" began to escalate. "He was employing manipulation tactics in order to exert control over me until I started to lose myself," she said. "[He] would often test my devotion to him, crossing my boundaries as he became increasingly more violent and abused me mentally, emotionally, sexually.”
After the alleged sexual assault, Effie said that she had suicidal thoughts. "I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings," she said. "[...] In speaking out today, I hope to keep others from falling victim to him in the future."
After the press conference ended, Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler denied the claims, and in a statement to Refinery29, described them as an "attention-seeking and ill-advised legal bid that will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”
"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."
Back in early January, when the allegations against Hammer first surfaced, a social media account called @houseofeffie shared "leaked" anonymous and unverified messages between the actor, and a "former partner," who alleged they had engaged in sex acts that felt dangerous and non-consensual. They also claimed that more than 200 women contacted them with similar stories about Hammer, and soon after, two more of his former girlfriends have publicly came forward to back up the allegations with stories describing their own experiences. Allred had no comment as to whether Effie was behind the Instagram account.
Allred said that Effie has provided evidence — including messages and photos — of Hammer's alleged sexual abuse to Los Angeles law enforcement, and they have reportedly initiated an investigation. As to whether Effie is filing charges, Allred said that it is "for law enforcement and the prosecutor to decide if there is sufficient evidence."
Hammer's attorney went on to claim in the statement that Effie and Hammer's many text messages "undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations."
"As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her," Brettler wrote. "Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her."
He continued: “It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie's] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight."
Refinery29 has reached out to Hammer for additional comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.