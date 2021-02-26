New Music To Know: Dark & Light

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
This week's edition of New Music Fridays explores the juxtaposition of darkness and light, featuring artists broaching darker subject matter with ease as well as musicians with breezy songs that will whisk you away. Between brooding self-talk, heady siren calls, and dreamy drive songs, women in music are delivering as per usual. It's called "range."
Ahead, some of the new music you need to know.
Chloe x Halle, "Hazy"
As if we weren't still listening to Ungodly Hour, Chloe and Halle Bailey just dropped the chrome edition of the Grammy-nominated project. "Hazy" is one of the new additions, featuring lusty, urgent lyrics and the twinge of danger that is trademark of a siren's song.
Jaguar Jonze, “Curled In”
Jaguar Jonze dials up the drama and the danger for "Curled In," a truly Bond-worthy exploration of the rush of a new romantic connection. It gets a touch masochistic at times — "Tear me apart, just tear me apart," she begs in the chorus — but she's fully enthralled by the feeling, lending to a song that's just as intoxicating.
Lena Stone, “Attention”
Lena Stone is dipping her toes into pop waters, but the country twang you fell in love with hasn't disappeared in "Attention," her powerful venture into a different genre that sees her weaving a tale about love at first sight.
Get all our recommendations.
Kayla Steen, “Dark Water”
Newbie singer Kayla Steen treads "Dark Water" in her new single, the song's shadowy production and foreboding lyrics hinting at her own endless depth (and talent).
Mallory Merk, “Just Because”
Laidback but contemplative, the return of model-turned-musician Mallory Merk feels like a trip back in time as she delves into dreamy introspection about her changing emotional state.
"If you wanna know, I got no control," she croons softly. "Of these emotions taking over my body — I wish that you'd say nothing."
Peach PRC , "Josh"
"Josh" is deceitfully upbeat, its lively instrumental nearly distracting from the TikTok star's pointed verses about her abusive ex-boyfriend. Peach PRC takes her ex's obsession and turns it into a pop song, and it's kind of perfect. (Leave her alone, Josh.)