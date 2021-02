Bath & Body Works Just Dropped The Coffee-Table Candles We Need Right Now

Between the snow and social distancing , we've all been inside far more than we'd like, so what better way to burn off some cabin fever than by lighting a candle or two, listening to a Summer Vibes playlist , and pretending like we're on vacation? This candle collection is full of new island-inspired scents, like Mango Mai Thai and Coconut Sandalwood, that will help you wait out these last weeks of winter. Ahead, we've compiled our favorite jars — and they all smell like a little bit of sunshine.