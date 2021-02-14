Your Horoscope This Week: February 14, 2021

The Sun makes its way under the stars of Pisces on the 18th, easing the fixed Aquarian influence a little bit. Verbs are flowing all around us but they don’t seem to be doing much. Free Britney. Impeach Trump. Cancel Rent. You get the idea. We might find ourselves figuring out new ways to relate to the state of things, or at least finding better and more delightful ways to cope with what’s on fire. Mercury stations direct on the 20th moving through a shadow period that’s sure to have us dealing with the same things yet again, but with a renewed sense of perspective — and a further depleted well of energy. Who said you can put yourself on cruise control? Whatever it is that you believe in is probably more than happy to take the wheel.