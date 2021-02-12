From the first glimpse of Daniel Kaluuya’s performance in Judas and The Black Messiah, as chairman of the Chicago Black Panther Party Fred Hampton, confirmed he would be a constant presence throughout award season. He already landed a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, and is surely on his way to more accolades. Kaluuya completely transformed into the historical 1960s figure. But his acting is just one piece of the award-worthy film. Every detail of this biographical drama elevates the story, including the music that accompanies each of Hampton's stirring speeches.
The Judas and The Black Messiah soundtrack features songs as intense and emotional as its historical characters. Most of the tracks were released by Black musicians in the film's '60s time period. Instrumental track “The Inflated Tear” by Rahsaan Roland Kirk is the first song played in the movie and it sets the scene of the Civil Rights Era in our not-too-distant past. “Fight For You,” an original track by H.E.R. plays over the credits. Throughout the film are doo-wop, jazz, and R&B singles from influential Black musicians that music aficionados may know. Every one else will definitely want to research these artists after watching the relationship between Hampton and William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield) unfold on screen.
To get you started, here are all the artists and songs featured in Judas and The Black Messiah.