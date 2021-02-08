Women In Hollywood Are Rallying Around The #FreeBritney Movement After Revealing Doc

A collaboration between the NYT, FX, and Hulu, Framing Britney Spears uncovers a pattern of disturbing power plays and misogyny throughout Spears' career. Since making her debut as a solo artist at the age of 16, much of about Spears' life was controlled by her then-manager and father Jamie Spears. As she got older and came into her own, the singer's personal life became fodder for news headlines and gossip stories tinged with sexist sensationalism that would follow her for years to come.