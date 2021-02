We Need To Talk About That Oatly Super Bowl Commercial

But the reaction to the bizarre commercial seems to have been the company’s overall goal — they’re leaning all the way in to what appears to be a carefully crafted social media campaign. Following the commercial, the company’s front page of their website featured the ad front and center, along with a statement that reads: “Yeah, that was really our CEO singing on the Super Bowl. Maybe interrupting the second quarter so the world could experience Toni’s musical stylings about how oatmilk is like milk but made for humans wasn’t the most Super Bowl-ish idea ever, but on the other hand, our attempt to promote Toni’s singing skills to a wider audience actually got you to visit an oatmilk company website on the big day. Total success!” And on Instagram, the business is giving away “I totally hated that Oatly commercial” t-shirts.