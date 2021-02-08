We Need To Talk About That Oatly Super Bowl Commercial

The commercial opens with a close-up of the company’s CEO, Toni Petersson. His eyes are shut and he’s looking towards the sky with an impassioned look on his face. Then he starts singing. Yes, in actual sing-song. “It’s like milk,” he begins. “But for humans.” As the camera pans out we realize that Petersson is also playing a keyboard (giving lots of Ross Geller “the sound” vibes) as he inexplicably stands in the middle of a meadow. “Wow! No cow!” Petersson continues to sing, as the camera pans to a carton and glass of Oatly milk expertly placed on the keyboard.