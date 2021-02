There Are Decades Of Hits On The Firefly Lane Season 1 Soundtrack

The same is true in the book, with music being one of the ways author Kristin Hannah set the tone and mood of each decade. "What I particularly loved about writing this novel was the memories it evoked," Hannah wrote on her website . "Fads, fashion, products, songs, novels, and news stories — this book contains all of that." Her website features a playlist of all the songs and artists that Kate and Tully listen to in the novel, several of which also ended up in the show.