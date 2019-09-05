Katherine Heigl Is Headed To Netflix & You Really Won’t Recognize Her

Katherine Heigl is now part of the Netflix family, and it comes with a drastic change. The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Tuesday revealing her new dark hair for the role of Tully Hart, the lead in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Firefly Lane.
“If you haven’t caught my stories this will be a shock for you…” she captioned the selfie.
Based on the book of the same name, written by author Kristin Hannah in 2008, Firefly Lane tells the story of best friends Tully and Kate (Sarah Chalke) over the course of 30 years, culminating in a tragedy that splits them apart. The series, written and executive produced by Maggie Friedman, who was behind series No Tomorrow, and Witches Of East End, also stars Ben Lawson as Kate’s ex-husband, who has professional history with Heigl’s Tully.
Heigl has had a flair for TV recently, coming to the Netflix role straight off of her work as Samantha Wheeler on Suits. Before that, she appeared in NBC’s State Of Affairs, and the CBS series Doubt.
The release date of Firefly Lane is still unknown, but the good news for Heigl is that for many actors, one Netflix role begets another, so it’s possible we’ll be seeing more of her on the streaming platform alongside other repeat performers like Natasha Lyonne and Noah Centineo.
This Heigl-aissance comes after a lull in the actresses career due to the media branding her as “difficult.”
“I had never done therapy until a couple years ago,” Heigl told Howard Stern back in 2016. “I started going because of the . . . scrutiny. I was not handling it well. I was feeling completely like the biggest piece of shit on the bottom of your shoe. I was really struggling with it and how to not take it all personally and not to feel that there’s something really deeply wrong with me. It was at first very hard.”
But there’s nothing like a spot on Netflix’s queue to help you bounce back.
