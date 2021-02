Is The Weeknd Dating Anyone We Should Look Out For At The Super Bowl?

While this year's Super Bowl is going to look a little different — far fewer fans in attendance , all of them wearing masks — the Super Bowl halftime show is still going on as usual, and The Weeknd has the 2021 gig. If you're someone who is more into halftime than game time, you might find yourself not asking whether Tom Brady will pull off another championship win, but instead focusing on the big game's pop culture relevance. You know, like whether The Weeknd is dating anyone who might pop up (hopefully in a mask) in the limited crowd. It's only fair to ask! The guy has been in a couple of very high-profile relationships over the years.