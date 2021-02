After Countless High-Profile Abuse Scandals, Gymnastics Is Entering A New Era Of Joy

Maggie Nichols, the titular gymnast in the film Athlete A, was the first athlete to file a complaint with USA Gymnastics against Larry Nassar. She was considered a sure bet for a spot on the 2016 Olympic team but, after reporting Nassar, she believes she experienced retaliation and stonewalling from the sport. Her Olympic dreams were never realized. Now, Nichols credits the University of Oklahoma’s gymnastics program with restoring her passion for the sport. “Coming to OU really kind of changed my life,” Nichols told Fox 23 last year. In 2018, when Nichols’ identity as “Athlete A” was revealed, her mom, Gina Nichols, said that her daughter was “just now being able to have the fun she missed earlier in her life being at a school that loves her and supports her.”