Morgan Wallen Dropped From Radio & Streaming Playlists After Using A Racial Slur

Country singer Morgan Wallen thinks it's okay to casually throw around offensive racial slurs, so many in the music industry feels justified in giving him the boot.
TMZ obtained a video on February 2 in which Wallen is seen walking around his Nashville home with friends and tells someone to “take care of” this “pussy ass motherfucker.” “Take care of this pussy ass [racial slur],” he adds.
As a result of being — how do I put this — racist, Wallen's music, which has become very popular over the last year (his Dangerous: The Double Album is about to set a record for consecutive weeks at No. 1), was pulled from Cumulus Media, the second biggest radio chain in the country with more than 400 stations. He also currently seems to have been removed from both Spotify and Apple Music’s biggest country music playlists.
After the video surfaced, the 27-year-old apologized. “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he said in a statement. “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”
Fellow country stars Maren Morris and Mickey Guyton, who have been known to call out racism and sexism in their messed up industry, felt that Wallen's apology was empty.
“It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless,” Morris tweeted. “We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”
“This is not his first time using that ‘unacceptable’ racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time,” Guyton wrote. “How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled but this is unacceptable.”
Guyton then continued to express her dismay and frustration at the pervasiveness of hate and racism in the country music scene, and described being the target of "vile comments" as a Black woman within it. "When I read comments saying 'this is not who we are; I laugh because this is exactly who country music is," she tweeted. "I’ve witnessed it for 10 gd years."
"I question on a daily basis as to why I continue to fight to be in an industry that seems to hate me so much," she continued. "But then I realize there is a new artist of color, all bright eyed and excited to be in this industry. This artist might not have the strength to fight for themselves. But I do. And I will be that artists warrior as they pursue their dream of singing country music because their dreams are valid too." She then listed the names of other country artists who she said have been "so kind and supportive."
This isn't Wallen's first public scandal. Just last October, the singer was caught partying without a mask right before he was scheduled to perform on Saturday Night Live.
Refinery29 reached out to Wallen for comment.