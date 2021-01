Two Bourbon Enthusiasts Answer The Question: What’s The Best Non-Alcoholic Spirit?

We ended our night with the other non-alcoholic drink taking the world by storm, zero proof beer. I am, unfortunately, very allergic to hops so I couldn't partake in the actual drinking of this beer, so I brought in my wife to do the drinking on my behalf. She isn't drinking alcohol for medical reasons right now and was almost in tears as she took a drink of a Budweiser Zero . She said it made her feel like she could actually imbibe again and then promptly ordered a six-pack. Julie's favorite was the Karbach Brewing Free and Easy NA IPA , which she said mimicked the alcoholic version almost perfectly — down to the haziness and color. While I can't agree or disagree when it comes to taste, as I cleaned up my wife's leftover cans, it most certainly felt like I was cleaning up a college party in the absolute best possible way.